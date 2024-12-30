Kano Gov Offers Jobs To Returning Scholarship Graduates

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf on Saturday announced automatic employment for the state’s foreign scholarship programme graduates in engineering, medicine, pharmaceuticals and other health-related fields.

This is contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Kano by the governor’s spokesperson, Mr Sunusi Dawakin-Tofa.

The graduates were received at Malam Aminu Kano International Airport by the deputy governor, Aminu Abdulsalam, commissioners and other top government officials.

According to Dawakin-Tofa. the beneficiaries represent a diverse group of institutions, with 150 graduating from Sharda University, India.

They were part of 420 first class holders sponsored by the Kano State Government under the 1000 foreign postgraduate scholarship scheme.

He said: “Apart from the 150 graduates from Sharda University, there were 98 others from Mewar University, 58 graduates from Symbiosis University and 30 from Kalinga University.

“Also, there were 29 graduates from SR University, 23 graduates from Swarnim University and 33 from the Islamic University in Uganda, among others.”

Share

Please follow and like us: