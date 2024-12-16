Kano Gov Nominates Six Commissioner

The Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, on Monday forwarded six names to the State House of Assembly as Commissioner-nominees.
The Speaker of the House, Ismail Falgore announced the Governor’s request during Monday’s plenary.
The nominees include Shehu Sagagi, Dr Dahiru Hashim, Ibrahim Wayya, Dr Isma’il Dan Maraya, Gaddafi Shehu and Abdulkadir AbdulSalam.
