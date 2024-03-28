Kano Gov Moves To Tackle Hunger

The Kano State government set to launch a relief program to tackle hunger. Governor Abba Yusuf made the disclosure yesterday at the kick-off of the distribution of the food items donated by the King Salman Humanitarian Relief Centre in Saudi Arabia to 2,056 vulnerable households in eight councils.

The governor, represented by his deputy Aminu Gwarzo, described the gesture as timely when the less fortunate face economic hardship. Gwarzo said: “Last year at this same period, similar donations to 500 households were received and immediately after this administration took over the helm of affairs of the state.