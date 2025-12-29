Kano Gov Mourns Late Brig.-Gen. Galadanchi

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday expressed deep sadness over the passing of a retired military officer, Brig.-Gen. Kabir Galadanchi. This is contained in a condolence message issued by the governor’s Spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, yesterday.

Bature quoted Yusuf to have described the late Galadanchi as a true patriot who dedicated his life to serving Nigeria with exemplary leadership and commitment.

The governor extended deepest condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed that Allah (SWT) grant his soul eternal rest and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.