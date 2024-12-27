Kano Gov Mourns As Namadi Loses Son In Auto Crash

Share

Following the tragic demise of the Governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi’s son, Abdulwahab, in a road crash, barely 24 hours after the death of his mother, Hajia Maryam Namadi, the Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf has mourned the passing, expressing his heartfelt condolence.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Sunusi Batured, the Kano Governor sympathized with the governor, depicting the incident as a monumental tragedy, not only for the Namadi family but for the Jigawa State government and the entire region.

“This is a deeply sorrowful moment for Jigawa State.

“I pray that the Almighty Allah grant Abdulwahab eternal rest in Jannatul Firdaus and comforts the Namadi family and the people of Jigawa State during this moment of grief.” the statement added

It was gathered that Abdulwahab was in a vehicle alongside his friends when the fatal accident occurred. Some of the surviving friends sustained injuries and are currently at Dutse General receiving treatment.

