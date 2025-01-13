Kano Gov Launches Third Phase Of N5bn Pension Payment

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, on has commenced the third phase of pension payments amounting to N5 billion to the affected beneficiaries.

Governor Yusuf said that this initiative brought the total amount disbursed to pensioners under his administration to a remarkable N16 billion.

This was just as some beneficiaries of the pensioners who received their alert payments at the event jubilated and commended the state governor for the gesture.

Accordingly, some of the affected pensioners received alert payments ranging from N1,500 to N7 million from commercial banks who were also at the occasion.

Governor Yusuf disclosed that during the first phase of payments, the sum of N6 billion was allocated to the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, specifically targeting retirees below Grade Level 10.

The second phase saw an additional N5 billion disbursed to pensioners who had served the state for 35 years. He also announced that the latest phase is part of efforts to alleviate the plight of retirees who have devoted decades of service to the state.

According to him, the flag-off signifies the administration’s continued dedication to clearing outstanding pension liabilities and ensuring financial security for Kano’s senior citizens.

Governor Yusuf reiterated his administration’s resolve to settle all outstanding pension and gratuity benefits owed to retirees in Kano.

He assured that each retiree would receive their entitlements without delay, emphasising that their sacrifices and contributions to the state would not be forgotten.

