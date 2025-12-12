New Telegraph

December 12, 2025
Kano Gov Lauds Dangote’s Dedication Of 25% Wealth To Charity

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has applauded Alhaji Aliko Dangote for dedicating 25 per cent of his wealth to charity, describing the gesture as a historic boost to human development and a model for philanthropic leadership in Africa.

A statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Thursday, indicated that his boss bared his mind at an event in Lagos.

At the gathering, the Aliko Dangote Foundation announced a N100 billion education support package targeting 155,000 students across Nigeria.

The Foundation further revealed a ten-year vision to spend up to N1 trillion to reach 1,325,000 beneficiaries, with a major focus on out-of-school children.

Governor Yusuf welcomed the initiative, noting that its emphasis on access, teacher training, and infrastructure directly complements Kano’s bold education reforms under the state of emergency declared in the sector.

