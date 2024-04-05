Kano Gov Inaugurates Panels To Probe Ganduje, Doguwa

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf has inaugurated two judicial commissions of inquiry into cases of misappropriation of public property, political violence and missing persons between 2015 and 2023 when his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje, governed the state. While inaugurating the panels yesterday, Yusuf charged its members to work towards bring anyone found wanting to book.

The governor said investigating the misappropriation of the public asset was part of his inaugural pledge to unravel and prosecute those behind cases of political violence recorded in the state. “Political violence is a major setback to democracy worldwide.

It leads to loss of lives and property as well as mistrust on the part of the people and those in power. “The disturbing cases of political killings especially in 2023 must not be swept under the carpet, this is to ensure we prevent future occurrences. “The first commission under Justice Zuwaira Yusuf will look into cases of political violence and missing persons from 2015-2023.”