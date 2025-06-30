Kano Gov Immortalises Victims, Renames School ‘22 Athletes Institute

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has announced a lasting tribute to the 22 athletes who tragically lost their lives in a road accident while returning from the National Sports Festival held in May 2025.

In a press statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mustapha Muhammad, Governor Yusuf revealed that the Kano State Sports Institute has been renamed the Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Institute in honour of the fallen sports heroes.

More so, the Kano State Sports Commission will now be known as the Kano State 22 Athletes Sports Commission.

He stated: “These young athletes brought pride and glory to Kano State through their dedication and outstanding performance at the National Sports Festival.

Their memories must be preserved and honoured forever.” Governor Yusuf announced during a courtesy visit from representatives of the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who donated N110 million to the families of the deceased athletes. The tragic accident occurred just five kilometres from Kano.