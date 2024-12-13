Kano Gov Fires 5 Commissioners, SSG, COS, Reassigns Portfolios

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday fired five commissioners from the cabinet.

A statement by his spokesman Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa said the governor also fired his Chief of Staff (CoS) Shehu Wada Sagagi, whose office is now scrapped, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who was dropped on health ground.

Yusuf also redeployed Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulssalam, who was also the Commissioner for Local Government, to the Ministry of Higher Education.

According to the statement, the commissioners are Ibrahim Jibril Fagge of the Finance Ministry, Ladidi Ibrahim Garko of Culture and Tourism, Baba Halilu Dantiye of Information and Internal Affairs.

Others are Shehu Aliyu Yammedi of Special Duties and Abbas Sani Abbas of Rural and Community Development. The statement said Yusuf the also reassigned portfolios to the “surviving” commissioners.

Among those retained are the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Haruna Isa Dederi; the Commissioner for Agriculture Danjuma Mahmoud; Commissioner for Health Abubakar Labaran; Commissioner for Land and Physical Planning Abduljabbar Mohammed Umar; Commissioner for Budget and Planning Musa Suleiman Shannon ;and Commissioner for Works and Housing Marwan Ahmad.

Apart from the deputy governor, those reassigned are MohammadUsman moved from Science and Technology to Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs and Dr. Yusuf Ibrahim Kofar Mata from Higher Education to Science, Technology and Innovation ministry.

