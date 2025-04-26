Kano Gov Establishes Infrastructure Mgt Agency

Share

The Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has signed into law the Kano State Infrastructure Management Agency bill passed by the Kano State House of Assembly.

The new law establishes the Kano State Infrastructure Management Agency (KASIMA), a regulatory body tasked with controlling the erection and installation of utility infrastructure across all public spaces in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, on Friday.

The move follows the passage of the Kano State Infrastructure Management Agency Law, 2025 (1446 A.H) by the State House of Assembly.

The law aims to address growing concerns over the haphazard and unsafe installation of utility facilities such as electricity poles, underground cables, fiber optics, water and gas pipelines, and telecom masts.

Announcing the development, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf described the new agency as a timely intervention to restore order, improve safety, and promote better coordination in infrastructural development across the state.

He said KASIMA would bring long-awaited sanity to the way utilities are installed in Kano, noting that the current practice of indiscriminate placement of poles, masts, and cables without regulation has created safety hazards, destroyed environmental standards, and disrupted urban planning.

Under the new law, KASIMA will regulate and supervise all utility infrastructure in public spaces, issue permits and approvals for installations, inspect and certify safety compliance of projects, and monitor radio frequency (RF) emissions from telecom towers. It will also promote infrastructure sharing to reduce duplication, maintain a centralized record of all utility infrastructure across the state, recommend the removal of illegal, abandoned, or substandard structures, and advise the government on infrastructure planning and standards.

The government emphasized that KASIMA is not intended to obstruct development but to ensure that utility installations are safe, organized, and aligned with modern urban planning principles.

Governor Yusuf said, “We welcome development and investment, but it must be structured. This agency will ensure that every utility installed in Kano is done with proper planning, safety, and the public interest in mind.”

The law is scheduled to come into effect within 2025, with groundwork already underway to set up the agency’s leadership, recruit technical staff, and engage stakeholders including utility providers and Local Governments, the statement added.

