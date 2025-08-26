Kano Gov Dismisses N6.5bn Fraud Allegations Against Aide

The Kano State Government yesterday dismissed the allegations that Abdullahi Rogo, Chief Protocol Officer to Governor Abba Yusuf, diverted N6.5 billion belonging to the state government.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are investigating Rogo over the allegations. In a statement, the state government said:

“The government is aware that the opposition group in Kano has set up an office solely for submitting petitions against officials of the present administration just to distract the leadership from fulfilling its campaign promises in an attempt to scandalise key officials and weaken their support for the governor in building a prosperous Kano.

“As Kano navigates to a corruption-free state in the last two years, investors from within and across the globe have begun to increasingly explore the state’s potential, which the opposition is not happy with.”

It added: “The good people of Kano and indeed Nigerians are commending the Kwankwasiyya GidaGida administration for the restoration of hope by running a transparent and open government, which makes Governor Abba Yusuf arguably the most awarded and recognised governor in the Fourth Republic.”