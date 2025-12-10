New Telegraph

Kano Gov Didn’t Interfere With Corruption Probe–PCACC

Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) last Wednesday, said Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf did not nterfere in any of its investigations no matter who is involved.

This is even as the PCACC by boss, Barrister Saidu Yahaya, notes that the state’s trillion-naira budget for 2025 demands a more vigilant anti-corruption structure to serve its desired purposes.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to building a more proactive anti-graft institution capable of safeguarding public resources and promoting ethical governance in Kano state.

Saidu Yahaya, the Executive Chairman of the Commission, who spoke at the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Day commemoration said the gathering reflects “a shared commitment to strengthening transparency, accountability, and good governance in Kano State and Nigeria at large.”

Yahaya disclosed that the Commission has implemented far-reaching internal reforms, including improved case management, enhanced intelligence capacity, digital engagement tools, and stronger mechanisms for whistle-blowing.

“Our determination remains unwavering: to function as a professional, resilient, and effective institution that supports government in radically reducing corruption in every sector.”

