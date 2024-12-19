Kano Gov Defends Cabinet Reshuffle, Dismisses Insinuations

Share

Kano State Governor Abba Yusuf yesterday defended the decision to reshuffle his cabinet.

Yusuf last week fired five commissioners from the cabinet. He fired his Chief of Staff (CoS) Shehu Wada Sagagi, whose office was scrapped, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, who was dropped on health grounds.

He also redeployed Deputy Governor Aminu Abdulssalam, who was also the Commissioner for Local Government, to the Ministry of Higher Education.

In a statement by his spokesman Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, the governor insisted that his cabinet reshuffle had no political undertone.

He said: “In recent times, we made some decisions in the administration, including cabinet reshuffle. “As a result of this action, some lost their positions in the cabinet while some were reassigned to serve in another capacity.

“Let me remind the public that the action taken was in the best interest of the people of Kano.”

According to him, he decided to replace some of the commissioners because of the need to inject renewed energy into the government and the desire to fulfil his campaign promises.

Yusuf stressed that his cabinet has now reinvigorated with fresh ideas to turn around the social and infrastructural development of the state.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"