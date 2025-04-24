Kano Gov Clears N21bn Out Of N48.6bn Pension Arrears

Share

The Kano State Pension Board says Governor Abba Yusuf has cleared over N21 billion in gratuity and pension liabilities out of the N48.6 billion he inherited from the Umar Ganduje government.

Executive Secretary Habu Fagge said pensioners suffered irregular and arbitrary deductions under the previous government, sometimes losing half of their meagre monthly entitlements.

According to the him, the past administration borrowed from the pension fund. Fagge said: “At one point, pensioners receiving N6,000 had N3,000 deducted without explanation. “We couldn’t find any clear formula for the deductions.”

He explained that part of the recovery began when Yusuf approved deductions from the source for pension remittances—restoring regular payments and enabling the board to reach 100 per cent monthly pension disbursement. The secretary said:

“We inherited N48.6 billion in liabilities and also had to remit N75 billion that had been levied on local governments and some MDAs.”

