Kano Gov Approves Additional N5bn For Pension, Death Benefits

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has approved an additional N5 billion for pension and death benefits payment. According to him, his administration has so far paid N27 billion out of the N47 billion it inherited.

Meanwhile, the state government has organised a grand empowerment program with a take-off capital of 150,000 each will be provided to over 4,000, upwards of 44 local government areas.

The governor also announced the continuation of the monthly women empowerment scheme, in which 5,200 women across the 44 local government areas each will receive 50,000 for minor businesses.