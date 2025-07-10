Kano Gov Appoints New Chief Of Staff, DG Special Services

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has approved the appointment of Dr. Suleiman Wali Sani, mni, as the new Chief of Staff, Government House, Kano.

The announcement was made in a statement issued on Thursday by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

Dr. Sani, a seasoned medical doctor, policy expert, and retired Permanent Secretary, brings over four decades of public service experience to the role. Prior to this appointment, he served as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters.

A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (MBBS), Dr. Sani also holds a diploma from Bayero University, Kano, and is an alumnus of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, earning the prestigious mni designation.

Throughout his career, he has held several high-ranking positions, including Director-General in the Ministries of Health and Commerce, Executive Secretary, and Permanent Secretary in various government institutions. He also served as Chief Medical Director at the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Specialist Hospital.

Dr. Sani is widely recognized for his contributions to health policy, civil service reform, and social development. He has served on over 40 state and national committees and represented Nigeria in numerous international medical and administrative assignments.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf also appointed retired Major General Mohammed Sani as the Director General of Special Services at the Government House.

Maj. Gen. Sani, a decorated infantry officer with more than 35 years of service in the Nigerian Army, held key command and staff positions and played significant roles in peacekeeping, conflict resolution, and national security operations.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, the decision to reinstate the Office of the Chief of Staff scrapped in December 2024 is part of ongoing efforts by Governor Yusuf to strengthen governance and improve service delivery in Kano State.

Both appointees are expected to assume office immediately.