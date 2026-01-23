Kano Gov, Abba Yusuf Resigns From NNPP

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has formally resigned his membership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing deepening internal crises and persistent leadership disputes within the party.

The governor’s resignation, effective January 25, 2026, was communicated in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the NNPP in Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Gwale Local Government Area, according to a statement released on Friday by his spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

In the resignation letter, Governor Yusuf expressed a deep sense of gratitude to the party, stating: “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party.”

READ ALSO:

He also thanked the party leadership and members across Kano State for the political platform, support, and cooperation extended to him since joining in 2022.

However, Yusuf cited unresolved internal disputes and prolonged legal battles that have unsettled the party’s structure at both state and national levels as key reasons for his decision.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” he noted.

He added that these disputes had caused growing disenfranchisement among party members, widened divisions, and weakened internal cohesion.

“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels,” Yusuf stated.

The governor said his resignation followed careful reflection and was guided by what he considered the best interest of the people of Kano State. “After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he said.

Yusuf emphasized that the resignation was taken in good faith and without bitterness, reaffirming his commitment to peace, unity, and the development of the state.

The governor’s resignation was accompanied by 21 members of the Kano State House of Assembly, eight members of the House of Representatives, and 44 local government chairmen across the state, signaling a major political shift in Kano.

The NNPP Secretary of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Kabiru Zubairu, acknowledged receipt of the resignation letter and commended Yusuf’s performance while in office.