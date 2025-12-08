Kano: Ganduje’s Hisbah Begins Recruitment Of 12,000 Guards

The independent Hisbah Guard initiated by former Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has begun the recruitment of 12,000 personnel.

The immediate past All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman initiated the move to rehabilitate the 12,000 State Hisbah personnel reportedly fired by Governor Abba Yusuf.

Baffa DanAgundi, who is behind the recruitment, said the initiative was designed to create opportunities for 12,000 individuals sacked by the state government.

DanAgundi said the initiative was devoid of any political colorations but an attempt to offer job opportunities for those rendered jobless.

Ex-Hisbah Commander General the under Ganduje government Sheikh Harooun Ibn Sina is leading the Independent Hisbah Fisabilillah under the Ganduje Foundation. He said the organisation was purely voluntary and not affiliated with the Kano state government.

According to him, the outfit was established for religious and humanitarian purposes, stressing that it was not intended to rival the state-owned Hisbah board.