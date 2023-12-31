Kano: Ganduje’s Advisers Hopeful Of APC Victory At Supreme Court

Former Special Advisersr to the Ex-Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State have expressed deep hopes of the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory at the Supreme Court in the Kano State Governorship Elections debacles.

The former Special Advisers Forum, expressed confidence that after winning two consecutively in the Tribunal and Appeal Courts, it is just the matter of times the victory of Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna of APC would be pronounced at the Supreme Court.

The forum under the leadership of Dr Abbati Bako, expressed their hopes while speaking to newsmen after congratulating the National Chairman of the ruling APC on his 74th birthday on Sunday in Kano.

They believed that Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna successes at the Tribunal as well as the Appeal Court was a testimony to the fact that their Party and indeed it’s flag bearer and his Deputy Murtala Sule Garo were duly elected as Governor of Kano State.

The forum also extolled the good works of Ganduje administration when he held swear as the state governor and how he had placed the state on a good pedestal of human and infrastructural development while assuring that Gawuna will continue from where he stopped.

“It is pertinent to note that the generality of Kano people have high hope and positive expectation in the administration of Gawuna/Garo as they await their arrival as the duly elected Governor and Deputy Governor respectively Insha Allah.

“Their tenure will definitely change from the normal off circle INEC election calendar as such it’s going to be an amazing years of tremendous development in Kano state.

“We have hope and confidence in the administration of Gawuna/Garo in the upliftment of the tenets of democratic rules, regulations and principles of which every party member from ward level to the state will have opportunity to vote and be voted for of which is a fundamental right in democratic dispensation” the chairman of the forum stated.

The forum also appreciated the efforts of the state’s APC chairman Abdullahi Abbas and his members for their continued efforts in ensuring the success of the party in the state.

Finally they declared loyalty and and support for Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna and his Deputy Murtala Sule Garo as they await victory at the Supreme Court.