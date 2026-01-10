Kano: Ganduje To Receive Governor Yusuf Into APC

…Return’s From Dubai

All is set for the formal decamping of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the former National Chairman of APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, returned from foreign trip to perform the rituals.

Governor Yusuf was reported to have completed his plans defections, Monday, January 12, to the ruling APC, after performing his E-registrations at his Gwale Ward.

Barring the last-minute change, the former governor of the state, Ganduje, is said to formally receive him and escort him to do the registration at the Gwale Ward after which, Governor Yusuf will in turn escort Ganduje to his village to also perform his E-registrations.

Ganduje was to arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Saturday at about 4:30 p.m. aboard an Emirates Airline flight, after which he will proceed onward to Abuja at 8 pm.

Following his return, the former APC National Chairman is expected to commence series of consultations and stakeholders’ meetings focusing on recent political developments in Kano State.

These engagements, according to a statement signed by his chief of staff, Malam Muhammad Garba are aimed at reviewing the evolving political landscape and consulting widely with party leaders and critical stakeholders.

Dr Ganduje is also expected to go for the ongoing APC nationwide electronic membership registration (e-registration) exercise.

The initiative, which he pioneered during his tenure as National Chairman, was designed to modernise the party’s membership database, enhance internal planning and ensure that APC membership records are comprehensive, credible and easily accessible.

The former governor remains committed to strengthening party structures and promoting inclusive dialogue in support of democratic consolidation within the APC, particularly in Kano state.