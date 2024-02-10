Kano: Ganduje, APC Lost LG Chairman To NNPP

Alhaji Ado Tambai, the Chairman of Dawakin Tofa Local Government and the Area Council of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Umar Abdullahi Ganduje, has defected to the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in a colourful ceremony.

Tambai among other Local Government Chairmen who defected from APC were said not to be happy with their former party despite their unalloyed loyalty to the National Chairman of the Party.

Alhaji Ado Tambai Kwa, together with other three local government Chairmen left APC for NNPP alongside their Councillors who thought their tenures had ended late last Friday.

Mr Kwa who is a close ally of the APC National chairman, dumped the party alongside two of his colleagues from Nasarawa, Auwalu Anramfosu, and that Garun Malam local government, Alhaji Muddasir Garun Mallam, respectively

Receiving the decamped Chairmen of the APC, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf said NNPP is home to any person wishing the state the best.

Governor Abba welcomed them into the party and assured them of working together with all the NNPP members as one family.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf hints that his Party and his administration are on board to ensure that every Son and Daughters of Kano enjoys the benefits of being a Citizen, adding that his idea of Governance is not the usual parochial ancient thinking of Leadership.

“We are going to work hand in hand with anybody who is ready to be on board our salvation journey of a greater Kano and we will do that for a better State for everybody as one family”, he assured.