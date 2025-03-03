Kano Flags Off Daily Ramadan Feeding For 91,000 Residents

Share

The Kano State Government has flagged off the 2025 annual Ramadan feeding, with a provision to cater for 91,000 less privileged residents daily from 91 designated Centers.

Flagging off the Ramadan Feeding at Fagge Dandali, the State Deputy Governor, Aminu Abdussalam, said since the assumption of office by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)-led government under the leadership of the Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the state government has institutionalized this initiative to support vulnerable residents by providing them with daily iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan.

He noted that “this annual programme is a humanitarian effort aimed at easing the difficulties faced by fasting Muslims.”

“Recognizing the needs of the state’s large population of Ramadan observers, the Kano State Government remains committed to ensuring that relief reaches those in need.

“Consequently, the government has approved the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme, with 91 designated feeding centers across the state. The initiative will cater for 91,000 people daily for 27 days.”

“To ensure the effective implementation of this year’s program, catering service providers have been engaged to prepare and deliver 91,000 plates of food per day across all designated centers,” Abdussalam said.

The Deputy Governor, who also serves as the Chairman of the 2025 Ramadan Feeding Programme, further expressed satisfaction with the smooth takeoff of the initiative.

He urged the catering companies involved to ensure the timely and efficient delivery of meals to all feeding centers to achieve the program’s objective.

The Deputy Governor was accompanied by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya; Commissioner for Religious Affairs, Tijjani Auwal; and other top Government officials who serve as members of the Ramadan Feeding Programme Committee.

