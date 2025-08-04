Kano Flags Off 5.5m Tree Planting Campaign To Combat Climate Change

The Kano State Government has launched its ambitious 5.5 Million Tree-Planting Campaign, aimed at combating climate change and promoting long-term environmental sustainability.

The event, held at the Yanbawa Shelterbelt in Makoda Local Government Area, was led by the Executive Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf and was joined by key government officials, traditional leaders, environmental advocates, and hundreds of residents from across the state.

Speaking, Governor Yusuf stressed the urgent need to protect the environment and emphasised the critical role of tree planting in building a greener, safer, and more climate-resilient Kano.

“This campaign is not just about planting trees; it is about planting hope for the future,” he said. “By working together, we can combat desertification, restore our natural ecosystems, and protect future generations.”

Governor Yusuf explained that the five million tree seedlings would be distributed across all 44 local government areas of the state, including schools, religious institutions, farms, homes, and public spaces in both urban and rural areas.

He called on all citizens, traditional leaders, civil society organisations, youth groups, schools, market associations, and religious bodies to not only participate in the planting but also actively protect and nurture the trees.

The Governor further directed all local government chairmen to oversee the proper distribution and planting of the seedlings and to establish monitoring committees to ensure the trees are watered and cared for.

“This is the right time for us to stop the encroachment of the Sahara Desert, improve air quality, and take climate change seriously,” he added.

In his address, the Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, Dr. Dahiru Muhammad Hashim, highlighted that the seedlings were produced locally at state-run nurseries, which had been dormant prior to the current administration.

Through the World Bank-supported ACReSAL project, two major nurseries—located in Mainika (Gwarzo) and Kafinciri (Garko)—were revived and are now central to the tree planting initiative.

The Commissioner praised Governor Yusuf’s consistent commitment to environmental protection, noting that his very first public appearance as governor on June 5, 2023, was to mark World Environment Day.

“We are not just planting trees—we are restoring ecosystems, reducing desertification, improving air quality, and safeguarding the future,” he said.

“The campaign is set to run throughout the year, involving schools, community organisations, and farmers in a statewide effort to increase green cover and promote sustainable environmental practices across Kano State