Kano Fire Service Rescues 37-Year-Old Man From Suicide

The Kano State Fire Service on Thursday said it rescued a 37-year-old man, who allegedly attempted to commit suicide over a failed deal.

The guy, identified as Saifullah Rabiu, left a suicide note stating that his desperate deed was motivated by a debt of N2 million while acquiring a foreign visa.

Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi disclosed this in a statement issued in Kano and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, the fire service’s Central Control Room received an emergency contact at approximately 10:07 a.m. from the Ministry of Works and Housing in Kano State, reporting the incident along the State Road by Nasarawa Emir’s house.

When the fire department received the call, they deployed their standby personnel and arrived at the location around 10:10 a.m.

He stated they found Saifullah Rabiu in critical condition, trying suicide by hanging from a tree.

In his suicide note, Rabiu disclosed the overwhelming debt he owed, explaining that he had already refunded about N500,000 of the borrowed sum.

He lamented that the challenges and embarrassment from the creditor drove him to the point of considering suicide.

Abdullahi stated that the rescued man, Saifullah Rabiu, has been handed over to the Divisional Crime Officer (D.C.O) Zaharaddini of the Farm Centre Police Division for further investigations.