Kano Festival Of Arts And Culture 2025 To Celebrate Cultural Diversity For Economic Growth

Kano State Government has unveiled plans to stage the first edition of Kano Festival of Arts and Culture, which is focused on celebrating its cultural diversity for economic growth. It is scheduled to hold between October 25 and 27 at the Trade Fair Complex Kano. According to the government, the debuting three-day cultural tourism event promises to be immersive experiences of performances and celebrations of the cul- tural heritage of the people, noting that culture is the pride of the people.

It further disclosed that the aim of the cultural tourism exposition include; To position Kano State as a premier cultural destination in Africa, showcasing our rich heritage while fostering economic growth through cultural tourism and creative industries; To celebrate, preserve, and promote the diverse cultural expressions of Kano State through an annual festival that brings together artists, scholars, tourists, and investors. With Kano boasting colorful and rich cultural features as one of Nigeria’s oldest cities and centre of trade and learning, it noted, ‘‘the first Kano Festival of Arts and Culture represents a new chapter in this rich history, bringing together tradition- al and contemporary expressions of our cultural identity. Through music, dance, crafts, literature, and cuisine, we celebrate not just our past, but our vibrant present and promising future.

‘‘Safeguard and transmit traditional knowledge, skills, and practices to future generations; Create opportunities for local artisans, performers, and businesses through cultural tourism; Foster under- standing and appreciation among diverse communities within Kano State; ‘‘Facilitate learning and research opportunities for scholars and cultural enthusiasts; Encourage contemporary interpretations and innovations in traditional art forms; Showcase Kano’s cultural wealth to national and international audiences.’’ The festival will present occasion for the people to have an exploration of the diverse cultural experiences, workshops, and interactive programmes, traditional performance ap and authentic cultural expressions from across Kano State among others.

The locations to visit during the three- day gathering include the main arena, which will host the grand opening event on October 25, 2025, with the Kano State Governor and other important personalities, including royal fathers, in attendance. Exhibition hall for traditional crafts, fabric, leatherworks, arts and artifacts display; Food court for sampling of the best blend of traditional dishes and live cooking stations; Education hall for cultural knowledge competition for secondary school students; Conference hall for seminars and workshops on business opportunities, culture, tourism and heritage preservation.