Kano Facing Retrogression Despite Huge Allocations – Ganduje’s Ex-Aide

Ex-Kano State Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba has accused the Abba Yusuf government of running a retrogressive government despite collecting huge federal allocations.

In a statement yesterday, Garba, who served under the Umar Ganduje government, said: “With over two years in office, it is imperative for the NNPP government to buckle down and address these systemic deficiencies.

“Whether the governor is unaware of the situation or misled by subordinates, the reality is clear. “Kano has retrogressed despite receiving substantial federal allocations, with no commensurate improvement in the living conditions of its citizens.”

According to him, Ganduje handed over a state visibly transformed by years of sustained construction and institutional reform when he left office in 2023.

The ex-commissioner said: “Two years on, many of those gains are being stalled, reversed, or repackaged under the current administration. “What was initially framed as a commitment to “restoring due process” has, in practice, translated into abandoned projects, weakened institutions, and the politicization of public assets.

“Today, Kano grapples with worsening water shortages, idle schools, fragile healthcare delivery, and a growing perception that development is being sacrificed for political expediency.”