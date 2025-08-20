The Kano State Government has in the wake of alleged voter disenfranchisement and apathy approved the establishment of the State Mobilisation Taskforce on Voter Registration.

Accordingly, the task force is said to be in line with the directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on the commencement of voter registration nationwide,

This is contained in the statement by Musa Tanko Muhammad, Press Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on Wednesday.

“The Taskforce, which is a high-powered committee, will be formally inaugurated by the SSG at a later date and is to be chaired by the State Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the initiative is a strategic intervention designed to mobilise and encourage full participation of Kano citizens in the ongoing voter registration exercise, with a view to ensuring maximum success.

“The Government emphasises that the Taskforce is not a mere administrative arrangement but a decisive step towards promoting participatory democracy and ensuring that every eligible Kano citizen registers to vote.

“It’s expected that all stakeholders, such as traditional institutions, civil society, political parties, trade unions, youth and women organisations, and the general public, to join hands with the Government to achieve the desired goal.

The government further emphasised that voter registration is not just a routine exercise, but a civic responsibility with extraordinary importance and a gateway to shaping the future of governance and ensuring that the voices of the people of Kano are heard at the ballot boxes,” it said.