Kano Emirship Tussle: Youths Rallies Support For Sanusi

Share

The Kano Youths Forum yesterday expressed its support for Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi’s reinstatement as the Emir Kano. Addressing a news conference in Kano, the group praised Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf for his decision.

The forum urged citizens to remain peaceful and law-abiding as the case is currently before the court.

Spokesman Uba Kwaru said there was no basis for violence over the emirship tussle between Muhammadu Sanusi II and Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was sent packing by the state government.

Kwaru said: “We urge all citizens of Kano to remain peaceful and lawabiding by supporting Governor Yusuf ’s effort in promoting peace and stability in our state.”

He added: “We believe that Emir Sanusi’s reinstatement is in accordance with the law assent and approved by the Kano State House of Assembly Kano State Emirate Council Amendment Law (Repeal Bill) 2024, and is a blessing and victory for the people of Kano, and we look forward to his continued leadership and wisdom as the most decent Emir of Kano State.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

