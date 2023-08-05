KANO EMIRATE STOOL: Speculations Over Sanusi’s Return Refuse To Abate Despite Official Denials

The ancient metropolis of Kano and its adjourning jurisdiction under the leadership of the Emir of Kano have been enveloped by growing anxiety both in government and on the streets over the status of two personalities who are jostling for the stool, currently occupied by Aminu Ado Bayero.

Though the intrigues behind the seeming tussle have been somewhat muted, the position of the state government on the status of two claimants to the stool are being egged on by their teeming supporters who are pulling the necessary and important strings for their ascendancy.

Those believed to be jostling for the stool include the immediate former holder, Muhammadu Sanusi II who was removed on June 8, 2014, for the incumbent Aminu Ado-Bayero due to what the erstwhile state government of Umar Ganduje described as manifest acts of insubordination to constituted authority.

Sanusi, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), who is said to be enjoying the support of the current government of Engineer Kabir Yusuf has kept mute on whether he wishes to return to his former post but the rumour mill which has been agog for some time is generating serious tension and uncertainty in the metropolis.

The government of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has been giving subtle hint of its resolve to re- turn the former CBN boss ostensibly as compensation for his long loyalty to the political platform of the leader and presidential candidate of the party in the last election, Engineer Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Though, there have been official denials by the state government that it was planning moves to remove the current holder who is son of the late Emir Ado Bayero, this was however punctured by the decision of Governor Yusuf to invite Sanusi and not the current Emir to his inauguration in May 29.

This decision further fueled greater apprehension among residents of the ancient city of Kano as well as among members of the Emirate Council who were caught napping by the act, thus setting tongues wagging. An invitation personally signed by the then Governor-Elect, which was sighted by Saturday Telegraph dated May 26, 2023 said the event that eventually held at the popular Sani Abacha Stadium , Kofa Mata, at 9.00am was to have Sanusi perform the role that ought to have been performed by Ado Bayero.

The invitation to the former Emir who is a trusted ally of Kwankwaso read,’’ As you aware that the 2023 election into the office of the governor was conducted in Kano State on 18th March 2023, to which by the Grace of Almighty Allah SWT I emerged as the winner and subsequently issued with certificate of return by INEC.

“It is therefore my great pleasure to invite you to my swearing in ceremony along with my deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdulsalam Gwarzo. ‘’It is my belief that your presence will not only significantly add colour to this important event, but also serve as a major boost and support to us, as we embark on a journey that aims at restoring the lost glory and reputation of our dear state by returning it to the path of progress and development in all fields of human endeavour, In sha Allah.”

The letter went on to add that ‘’While anticipating your positive response and acceptance to grace the important event, accept the assurance of my highest regards and consideration. The dethroned Emir was said to have rejected the invitation on account that it will be against his integrity to come to Kano for the ceremony, a decision that eventually calmed frayed nerves in the metropolis when he eventually stayed away.

This prompted Ado-Bayero to take his place as he eventually graciously attended the event thus preventing a breach of the peace as supporters of the two gladiators would have possibly clashed at the venue in a manner that would have eventually taken the shine off the event.

This however did not put a halt to the schism that the speculation has generated in the state as another dimension was eventually added to the whole speculation when members of the State House of Assembly were rumoured to have opted to amend the Kano Emirate Council Law to pave the way for the return of the former Emir.

Those in the know stated the amendment was to take care of the amendment carried out by Ganduje on the 14th of October, 2020. The rumoured move gained so much traction prompting the leadership of the House to describe such planned move as concocted fake news.

The denial notwithstanding, subsequent events inside and around the state legislative chambers somewhat show with certainty, there was a calculated attempt at repealing the new Emirate Council Law and enactment of another one to replace it by government.

To douse raging tension in the state occasioned by the speculation, the state House of Assembly still insisted that no such plan was in the works, describing it (speculations) as being carried out by mischievous elements in the state working to cause breach of the peace.

Sources in the know told our correspondent that the major element of the impending review of the law is expected to repeal the law that would see to the dethronement of the five new Emirs that came with the law that prompted the establishment of new emirate councils in Gaya, Bichi, Rano, Karaye.

Ganduje had fragmented the Kano Emirate Council into five comprising main Kano, Rano, Karaye, Bichi and Gaya with the Emir of Kano as the Chairman of the state’s Councils of Emirs. Social media was awash that the Assembly was scheduled to revisit the issue of the new emirates with the bill tagged Kano Emirates Amendment Bill 2023 to be read by the House’s Majority Leader, Hon. Lawan Hussaini, who is the member representing Dala State Constituency on June 15, 2023.

Our Correspondent gathered that the plan was for the House to discuss the issue and approve the amendment that will subsequently allow for the removal of the emirs and return of Khal- ifa Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir of Kano after it had been assented to by the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Addressing journalists recently after plenary of the House, the Majority Leader, Lawan Hussaini, described the story as fake news, saying there was never a move for him to read such an amendment as the issue was never discussed.

‘’It’s funny as I read the fake news also and was asked by many people if I am aware of such a plan, ‘’the lawmaker said after the House approved the request of the governor for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers. The majority leader said those spreading such rumours were people that do not want peace in the state but the denial of Hussaini did not stop the speculation of an impending replacement.

Recently another the issue resurfaced as fear was said to have gripped members of the five Emirate Councils as the speculation once again emerged when a drama ensued at the main Coronation Hall of the state when the portrait of Sanusi replaced that of Ado-Bayero thus sending tongues wagging again.

But reacting to the development in a statement to newsmen, the spokesman to the Governor, Mr. Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, who dismissed anything that suggest a change in status quo said the history of the hall is synonymous with Sanusi and that nothing was in the offing to change the status of Ado-Bayero as the traditional leader of the state.

According to Dawakin-Tofa, the replacement of the portrait was as a result of the fact that the hall was built by the former Emir as part of the ceremonies leading to his coronation and presentation of staff of office. He stated that the hall was built after Sanusi was crowned as the emir succeeding late Alhaji Ado Bayero who is the father to the current Emir in 2014 during the administration of Kwankwaso.

“So traditionally, his picture shall remain there forever. Bringing back the picture of the 14th is part of the ongoing rehabilitation to give the Coronation Hall a face lift”, he further clarified. Despite these denials of official back and forth, the heightening speculations of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II returning to his throne and the continued denial of the NNPP government of Abba Kabir Yusuf is creating serious tension in the state. It is either generating vibes that is capable of threatening the breach of public peace.

To douse tension which could positively shatter the peace of the state, the vibes need to be checked with a view to keeping the existing peace in Kano, or perhaps the state government should either conclusively damn the consequences and return the Emir to his former position or forget about the whole issue by not doing things that make tongues wag.