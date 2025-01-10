Share

The residents of Kano State took to the streets to jubilate as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II triumphed in a crucial legal battle as the Court of Appeal ruled in his favour and struck out the fundamental human rights case filed by Aminu Ado Bayero, the 15th Emir of Kano.

The decision has brought to an end a long-running legal dispute that threatened to shake the foundations of the Kano Emirate.

New Telegraph reports that the Appeal Court ruled that Bayero’s case, which sought to challenge Emir Sanusi’s position, lacked merit.

The court further declared that the Federal High Court had no jurisdiction to intervene in matters pertaining to the Kano State Emirate Council law.

It emphasized that the principal reliefs sought by Bayero fell outside the scope of fundamental human rights and were, in fact, related to chieftaincy matters.

Citing Section 251 of the Nigerian Constitution, the court pointed out that the Federal High Court does not have the authority to handle issues related to chieftaincy.

This pivotal ruling is seen as a clear endorsement of the legal framework governing the Kano Emirate and a decisive affirmation of Emir Sanusi’s rightful position.

Earlier, a Kano State High Court had issued a restraining order against Bayero and four other former Emirs, preventing them from laying claim to the Emirship title.

With the Appeal Court’s ruling, the matter has been definitively settled in favour of Emir Sanusi, further solidifying his leadership and authority.

The ruling has been hailed by Emir Sanusi’s supporters, with celebrations erupting across Kano, as many see it as a victory not only for the Emir but also for the integrity of the state’s traditional institutions.

The court’s decision is expected to bring an end to the prolonged legal drama, allowing Emir Sanusi to continue his leadership of the Kano Emirate without further challenges.

