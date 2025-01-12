Share

The 15th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has rejected the judgement of an Abuja Appeal Court nullifying a Federal High Court Judgment removing Muhammadu Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano, saying he is heading to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to newsmen at the Nassarwa Palace, Bayero, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba DanAgundi said, “Sanusi did not even understand that he has completely lost in the whole of the cases at hand”

“That is why I expressed regrets over remarks by the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II using the Mosque pillar to propagate something that was not true and did not happen at the Appeal Court”.

He reminded him, “We initially went to Federal High Court seeking the nullification of repealed Law by the State Assembly, which we felt was done half hazard”.

Aminu Babba DanAgundi, further warned Muhammadu Sanusi ii to stop Parading himself as the Emir of Kano, because they have sought for stay of prosecution of the Appeal Court Judgment because they went to the Supreme Court”.

“That the position of Muhammadu Sanusi ii that he emerged victorious was wrong, the Court said that the Federal High Court has no legal right to hear issues with regards to Chieftaincy affairs. But what we went to Court was different”.

“We were not arguing on the powers of State Assembly to enact or repeal laws, what we were asking was lack of fear hearing on the 15th Emir Aminu Ado Bayero that he was removed without giving him chance to protect himself.”

The State Assembly didn’t follow the right procedures in the enactments of repealing of the Laws but they did not follow due process of among other Public hearings and so many other things.

He asked the Police and the DSS to stop the 16th Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi ii from allegedly moving around with Thugs because he was trying only to disrupt the peace of Kano.

He Reminded that he spent 17 years seeking the protection of his rights when he was removed by the late Ado Bayero. Sanusi will not claim victory until the Supreme Court judgement is been given.

He said “Attorney general, Speaker Kano State went to Court seeking Bayero to stop Parading himself as Emir, but the appeal Court rejected that position and said that Bayero was not given a fear hearing, by this it’s clearly shows that Bayero is still the Emir of Kano. ”

On renovation of the Nassarwa Aminu Ado Bayero, he said they still have the judgment of a Federal High Court allowing Bayero to stay perpetually at the place and do as he so wishes.

He added that one of their Prayers that Aminu Ado Bayero should stop being given protection that has been nullified and the Court directed that he should be given maximum protection.

