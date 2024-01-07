Kano Emirate, ACF Vow To Tackle Alleged Stealing Of Children

The Kano Emirate Council and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), rose from a meeting in Kano, warning that the acts of stealing children from the north and selling them in the south must henceforth stop for peace to reign.

Speaking in separate interviews after a meeting with the Ethnic Nationalities at the ACF Chairman House in Kano, Dr. Faruk Umar, representative of Emir of Kano, the Danmaliki of Kano, Ambassador Ahmad Umar, Sarkin Shanun Kano and Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, warned that the act is a heinous crime that would no longer be tolerated. Ambassador Ahmad, said practical solutions away from the usual condemnation must be adopted and quickly applied, “we can no longer tolerate stealing of our children at will and selling them, changing their identity and religions”.

He said,” Emir Aminu Ado Bayero, patience on this matter, has faded away. He is highly serious on this ugly trend, we are telling all those concerned, that something tangible needs to be done now”. Sarkin Shanun Kano, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad, said the Emirate Council is determined to ensure that these unfortunate barbaric acts stop, and the government and the authorities should rise up to the occasion. Shehu Muhammad noted that Kano has been so accommodating to all people of different ethnic backgrounds since before 1900, and there has never been a time the Emir is so angry and visibly worried like this time around therefore there should be a quick end to banditry, kidnapping and stealing of northern children.

The Eze Ndigbo, Kano, Boniface Ibekwe, said while making his submission during the meeting that, “we have disassociated ourselves from the heinous acts, and we condemned it in its entirety, that we are ready to join hands in tackling it”, he said. The Prime Minister of Igbo Community in Kano, Wimo Ifeanyi, said, “We the Igbos in Kano want the full wrath of the law to be met on those arrested with the seven kidnapped children and we are ready to cooperate”.