Kano Electricity Company Promotes 1500 Staff

Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has approved a meritbased promotion of 1,500 members of staff as part of its ongoing commitment to staff welfare, motivation, and building a performancedriven workforce.

A statement issued on Monday by the company’s spokesperson, Sani Bala Sani, highlighted that the promotion exercise is the most significant in the company’s history, underscoring KEDCO’s renewed commitment to human capital development as a critical pillar of its ongoing transformation agenda under the current core investorFuture Energies Africa (FEA) and management.

According to the statement, the exercise followed a comprehensive performance appraisal process and aligns with best practices in corporate governance, fairness, and transparency.