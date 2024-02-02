Kano Dry Port to Handle 200,000 TEUs Exports Yearly

Dala Inland Dry Port (DIDP) Nigeria Limited in Kano State has been designated Special Integrated Economic Zone to handle about 200,000 Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) export cargoes annually.

The Managing Director of the port, Ahmed Rabiu, said in Lagos that the dry port presently provided support and relief to the conventional seaports in Lagos and Rivers states, noting that its optimal utilisation would help to decongest the Onne, Apapa, Tin-Can Island ports.

Rabiu said that the dry port would also fast-track the export of both agricultural products and solid minerals that are abundant in the northern part of the country. He explained that Dala Inland Dry Port’s main focus was on ex- port cargo, especially agro and allied produce.

The managing director assured that as a port of origin and destination, which is directly connected to the APM Apapa Terminals, Lagos by rail, the IDP had everything it takes to function optimally in providing shipping services, not only to the hinterland of the country, but also the landlocked African countries such as Niger and Chad.