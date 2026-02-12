Kano Deputy Gov Urges U.S. To Clear Kwankwaso’s Name

The Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has urged the U.S. Congress to remove former Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso from a proposed bill that seeks to impose sanctions over alleged religious persecution, describing the claims against the former presidential candidate as unfounded and misleading.

The proposed Nigeria Religious Freedom and Accountability Act of 2026, sponsored by U.S. Reps. Riley Moore and Chris Smith, seeks sanctions against Fulani militias and includes Kwankwaso among individuals cited over alleged religious persecution.

In a statement, the deputy governor said the allegations against Kwankwaso were “unfounded, misleading, and inconsistent with the verifiable public record of his life and service.”

Kwankwaso has held several senior political positions over more than three decades, serving as Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, two-term Governor of Kano State, Minister of Defence, Senator, and most recently a presidential candidate.

“At no time has he been indicted, prosecuted, or credibly accused of religious persecution, extremism, or human rights violations,” the deputy governor said.

He challenged those behind the allegations to identify what he described as the “real perpetrators” rather than defame a patriotic politician and democrat. He said Kwankwaso has consistently opposed violence, extremism, and terrorism.

The statement said Kwankwaso maintained constructive engagement with Christian leaders and minority communities during his time in office and consistently promoted peaceful coexistence.

It also cited his 2023 presidential ticket with Bishop Isaac Idahosa, a Catholic priest, as evidence of his commitment to religious inclusion and national balance.

The deputy governor called on U.S. lawmakers to “reject this recommendation outright” and remove Kwankwaso’s name from the proposed legislation.

He suggested that the inclusion of Kwankwaso in the bill may have been influenced by individuals seeking to settle personal scores or by political rivals.

Kwankwaso “remains a nationalist, a democrat, and a statesman whose public service has been anchored on justice, unity, and inclusive governance,” the statement added.