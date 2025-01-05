Kano Deputy Gov Hails Abba Yusuf At 62

Share

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has congratulated his principal, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf on his 62nd birthday, praising his commitment to the state’s progress and development.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his spokesperson, Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, Abdussalam described Governor Yusuf as a “Tireless and dedicated leader” whose exemplary governance has not only fostered hope but ensure remarkable progress across the state.

“Kano State is fortunate to have a leader of your caliber. Your tireless efforts to improve the lives of Kano’s people have set a benchmark for excellence in governance,” the deputy governor stated.

“We celebrate not just your birthday, but your achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, which have left an indelible mark on our beloved state.”

Abdussalam also acknowledged Governor Yusuf’s role in uniting the state’s diverse communities.

“Your humility and ability to unite Kano’s diverse communities are invaluable,” he said.

“May Allah continue to bless you with wisdom and strength as you steer our state toward greater heights.”

