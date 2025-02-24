Kano Deputy Gov, Gwarzo Receives 1,500 APC Defectors To NNPP

Share

Kano State Deputy Governor, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, has welcomed 1,500 former members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who have defected to the ruling New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The defectors, drawn from various wards of Gwarzo local government areas of the state, were officially received at his office on Sunday, where they pledged their loyalty to the NNPP and its leadership.

In a statement issued on Sunday by Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu, the spokesperson of the Deputy Governor, comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo commended the defectors for their decision.

He described it as a bold step towards supporting Governor Yusuf’s administration in delivering good governance and developmental projects.

He assured them of equal opportunities and full integration into the party structure.

“We are happy to welcome our brothers and sisters into the NNPP family. This is a testament to the growing acceptance of our party’s vision for Kano State and Nigeria as a whole,” Gwarzo said.

The leaders of the defectors, Malam Abdullahi Tiga from Lakwaya ward and Aliyu Sulaiman from Gwarzo ward, explained that their decision to leave the APC was due to what they described as the party’s failure to meet the aspirations of the people.

They expressed confidence in the NNPP’s leadership and pledged their unwavering support.

Chairman of Gwarzo Local Government, Dr Mani Tsoho assured the defectors of equal treatment and opportunities in the local government.

Party officials and supporters at the event reiterated their commitment to strengthening the NNPP ahead of future political contests, urging more people to join the party.

The mass defection is seen as a significant boost for the NNPP in Kano, further consolidating its influence in the state’s political landscape.

