Following his refusal to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) alongside the sitting Governor, Abba Yusuf, the Deputy Governor of Kano State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, is currently facing increasing pressure to resign from his position.

Saturday Telegraph recall that Gwarzo declined to defect from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and join Governor Yusuf in the APC as he vowed to align with the party’s national leader and founder of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Amid the governor’s move to the APC, several political appointees loyal to Kwankwaso resigned from the state cabinet, which includes Mustapha Kwankwaso, the former Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and son of the NNPP leader.

The resignations are linked to a widening rift between Governor Yusuf and Kwankwaso; the deputy governor declined to follow suit, insisting on retaining his NNPP membership.

Despite opposition from his political benefactor, Yusuf defended his defection, describing it as being in the “broader interest of Kano state.”

READ ALSO:

Calls for Gwarzo’s resignation intensified after the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Waiya, urged him to step down, citing concerns over trust and loyalty within the administration.

In response, Gwarzo has maintained that he was elected on a joint ticket with the governor and is constitutionally entitled to remain in office.

The NNPP has also rejected calls for his resignation, describing him as a bona fide member of the party and a critical part of the Yusuf administration.

Meanwhile, there are indications that impeachment proceedings may be considered if the deputy governor continues to stay away from official functions presided over by the governor.

With 22 members of the Kano State House of Assembly reportedly defecting to the APC alongside Governor Yusuf, the ruling party now controls a two-thirds majority, potentially easing the passage of any legislative action, including impeachment.