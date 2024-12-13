Kano Deputy Gov Begs INEC For Survival Of Opposition Parties

Share

Kano State Deputy Governor Aminu Gwarzo yesterday urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to create a level playing field for all parties to grow to enhance democracy in the country.

He made the call at the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) national secretariat in Abuja.

Gwarzo, who called on INEC to come out with measures that will guarantee the survival of the opposition, said the said opposition parties are going through hell. He said: “Parties are going through hell.

INEC should have a way of ensuring the smooth development of opposition parties. “Vibrant opposition is the oxygen of our democracy. If you remove the oxygen, our democracy would not breathe.”

The NNPP National Chairman Ajuji Ahmed warned party members against anti-party activities, saying the NNPP had no faction. He said: “What exactly is this occasion?

It is the annual INEC verification conducted by the electoral umpire on all registered political parties. “As implied, this is a normal thing. However, something has made this year’s exercise one worthy of note.

“That is the fact that we have a group of expelled former members of our party, who have made themselves tools in the hands of another party and are being used to cause disunity and disaffection within the ranks of the NNPP.”

