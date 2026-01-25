Kano Defections: I Depend Only On God, Who Gives Power – Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has, for the first time since the debacle of his defections to APC commenced, said that he believes in Allah as the ultimate one who would give him power again. ‘In 2023, it was God who gave me power not anybody and I still thank and appreciate him as the only one who would allow me to continue in 2027,” Governor Yusuf declared while presenting hundreds of motorcycles to his Social Media handlers on Saturday.

Governor Yusuf, said, “even the much talked about 2027 is a misplaced priority, because who knows whether he will make it to tomorrow, talk less of 2027”. He said his major concern today is Kano, and Kano first, “we have to get it right to have our full peace and security before talking on anything, and that is my major problem now, not anything”.

“Let me remind everybody that to me, Kano first and not loyalty to anybody, and everybody should know that he is not bigger than Kano, shall be loyal to Kano”, he emphasized. Speaking on the background of the historical creation of Kwankwasiyya Movement, the former Deputy Governor in the State, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, revealed that, ” myself and five others created Kwankwasiyya Movement and even gave it a Red Cap symbol not Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso”.

He said, “Dr Yunusa Adamu Dangwani, Rabiu Suleiman Bichi, myself and others we conscripted the acronym of Kwankwasiyya when the going was top and we were somewhat on the sidelines”. He said that times, we gave every support to Kwankwaso to survive the Political Tsunami on him by the Political bigwigs in Kano, and that was how we created the movement”.

However, Professor Hafiz Abubakar, frowned at the attitudes of Kwankwaso of not appreciating anybody, believing that he knows it all, “that bad behavior sends all those loyal to him away, leaving him alone”, he clarified. “We thought Kwankwaso would do like late Mallam Aminu Kano who believes that others created NEPU, PRP and the Sawaba movements, giving credits to them at every moment, alas that was not the case with Kwankwaso”.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has asked his supporters not to be jittery on the resignation of Governor Yusuf from their party but to begins early preparation for the battle ahead. He said that he will continue to keep to his political ideals, and that he is not for sale. I’m not for sale. Our political convictions keep me grounded.

If I were in it for personal gain, I would have taken the easy route and you would be looking for me elsewhere, not in this place,” Kwankwaso said. The NNPP presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections made the remarks on Friday amid reports of the resignation of Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf alongside several local government chairmen, some members of the House of Representatives and aides, from the NNPP, preparatory to their planned defection to the APC.

Kwankwaso, who was addressing his supporters at his Miller Road residence, said: “Our shared vision is what keeps me going. If I were motivated by greed, I would have taken the money and run, and you would not be here showing your support.”

“My mission is to always fight for the ordinary people. I will not compromise with those who exploit the masses. Going by what is happening in Kano today, we need to start preparing because there are people hell-bent on destroying what we built over time,” he said He, therefore, urged his supporters to begin early mobilisation ahead of the 2027 general elections, cautioning against complacency.

“We need people like you who have sacrificed and stood by the truth. You should not relent, because one day, we will achieve our objectives,” he said. The two-term governor of Kano State vowed to remain steadfast and committed to the ideals and philosophy of the Kwankwasiyya political movement, adding that he would not compromise his principles for personal gains.

Meanwhile, factional Chairman of the NNPP in Kano State, Senator Masaud Jibrin Eldoguwa, said that Governor Yusuf decision to resign from the party is neither a crime nor a betrayal but personal choice. Speaking in Kano, Saturday, Eldoguwa noted “However, as a chairman, I feel bad losing the proactive governor of my party to another political party. Certainly, we in the NNPP will miss him.”