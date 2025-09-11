Kano Declares Friday Public Holiday For Maulud Celebration

The Kano State Government has declared Friday, September 12, 2025 (19th of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH) a public holiday to mark this year’s Maulud celebration, which commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Ibrahim Abdullahi Waiya, the government urged residents to celebrate peacefully and in line with the Prophet’s teachings.

“The State Government urges residents to take advantage of this blessed occasion to offer special prayers for peace, prosperity, and the overall progress of Kano State and Nigeria at large,” the statement partly read.

The government further encouraged citizens to reflect on the values of unity, tolerance, and respect for lawful authority during the celebration.

Maulud, observed annually by Muslims across the world, is a time for reflection on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Different sects mark the occasion in varying ways, expressing love for the Prophet and devotion to his message.