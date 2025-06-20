Kano Court Remands Man For Bathing Publicly In Women’s Underwear

Share

A Magistrate Court in the Nomansland area of Kano State has ordered the remand of a young man, Umar Hisham Fagge, popularly known as Tsulange, for allegedly bathing on a public street while wearing women’s underwear.

The presiding magistrate, Hadiza Muhammad Hassan who gave the order on Thursday said the suspect should be kept in a correctional facility until July 3, 2025, while investigations continue.

The Kano State Film Censorship Board, led by Alhaji Abba El-Mustapha, brought Tsulange before the court after a video of him surfaced online.

READ ALSO

In the video, the young man pwas seen wearing female innerwear and pretending to bathe in public, an act the board described as “immoral and against the values of the society and teachings of Islam.”

In a statement on Friday, the board’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Sani Sulaiman, said the video was offensive and misleading, especially to young people on social media.

He also warned that the board would keep monitoring social media for any content that could negatively affect public morals, especially among the youth. “The board will continue to take actions against any individual or group spreading indecent content online under the guise of entertainment,” the statement added.

Share