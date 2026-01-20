Kano Court Remands 2 Men For Kidnapping, Killing Teenage Victim

A Kano State High Court yesterday remanded two men: Isma’il Adamu, 22, and Isma’il Rabiu, 24, in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping and stabbing a 14-year-old boy, Abdullahi Sani, to death.

Adamu, who lives at Zara Quarters, Mariri and Rabilu of Maganda Quarters, Mariri, respectively, are facing a three-count bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide. Justice Musa Ahmad ordered that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter until Jan.30, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mr Salisu Muhammad-Tahir, who is also the Kano State Solicitor-General, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Feb. 8, 2024, at Fulani Quarters, Hotoro, Kano. He alleged that the defendants conspired and kidnapped the deceased and later contacted his family, demanding a ransom of N3 million, which was not paid.

“The defendants later lured the deceased into an uncompleted building at Fulani Quarters Hotoro and stabbed him on his neck, chest and shoulder with a sharp knife, leading to his death” Muhammad-Tahir said.