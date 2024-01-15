Kano couple charged for murder know fate Jan.18

A Kano Magistrates’ Court has fixed Jan.18, 2024 as the date to rule on a bail application filed by one, Dayyabu Abdullahi and two others in the ongoing case of alleged murder of their 38-year-old house help, Nafiu Hafizu. Dayyabu, Adamu Muhammad and Nasidi Muhammad are standing trial on three counts bordering on criminal conspiracy, concealment of fact and false information.

It was reported that Dayyabu’s wife( Hafsat Surajo) allegedly stabbed her house-help, Hafizu, to death on Dec.20, 2023. At the last hearing of the matter, Presiding Chief Magistrate, Hadiza Abdul-rahman, had directed that the defendants be remanded in a correctional centre and adjourned the matter to Jan.18, for ruling on their the bail application. Earlier, the prosecution Counsel, Hafsa Adda’u-Kutama, told the court that one, Hafizu Salisu, reported the matter to the Zaria Road Police Division on Dec.21, 2023. She alleged that on Dec.20, 2023, Dayyabu (Hafsat Surajo’s husband) and the two other defendants conspired with one, Haruna Adamu, now at large and concealed the cause of Hafizu’s death. The defence lawyers, Rabiu Sidi and Rabiu Abdullahi, urged the court to judiciously grant the defendants bail in line with Section 36(5) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 168 and 172 of ACJL 2019 Kano State. The defendants has since pleaded not guilty to the charge. The alleged offence, according to the prosecutor, is contrary to the provisions of Section 97, 277 and 178 of the Penal Code.