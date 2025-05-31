Kano Contingent’s Accident Casts Shadow On Ogun Nat’l Sports Festival – Tinubu

Share

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic accident involving members of the Kano State contingent returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State, describing it as a dark cloud over the event.

In a statement released on Saturday by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in the accident.

“This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence. The festival has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages,” President Tinubu said.

He paid tribute to the victims, recognizing their dedication and aspirations as emblematic of the resilient Nigerian spirit.

The President affirmed that the greatest honour the country could offer them would be to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future by improving safety standards across the nation’s transportation systems.

President Tinubu prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and sought divine strength and comfort for their bereaved families.

In a related development, the President expressed grave concern over the severe flooding in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, which has claimed lives and displaced numerous families.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to the affected families and the good people of Niger State at this difficult time,” the President stated on his X handle on Friday night.

Upon receiving initial reports, President Tinubu immediately directed the activation of the National Emergency Response Centre. He has since been fully briefed by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on the scale of the disaster and the urgent humanitarian needs.

Search-and-rescue operations are underway, with all relevant federal agencies mobilized to support the Niger State Government’s efforts. Relief materials and temporary shelters are being deployed without delay.

“I assure all those impacted that our government stands with you. We will continue to coordinate with the Niger State Government to ensure a swift, coordinated, and compassionate response—one that prioritizes lives, restores dignity, and accelerates recovery,” the President said.

He further directed security agencies to assist in emergency operations and mandated that NEMA and the National Emergency Response Centre provide continuous coordination and updates.

The President called on all Nigerians to keep the people of Mokwa in their thoughts and prayers.

“In times of adversity, we draw strength from our unity, resilience, and shared humanity,” he concluded.

