Kano Conducts Mass Wedding For 3,600 Couples In Colorful Ceremony

Kano Govt Weds 3,600 Couples In Colorful Ceremony

From Muhammad Kabir, Kano

The Kano State Government has conducted a mass wedding of 3,600 men and women who are mainly Widows and Widowers, Divorcees and Spitters coming from across the 44 Local Government areas of the State.

After the first shots of the State events, it was unfolded it to the 44 Local Government Areas, while the Friday’s celebration, had Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Leader of Kwankwasiyya, Dr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and other bigwigs attended at the Emir’s palace.

Governor Abba believes that the matrimonial extravaganza is a testament to the state’s dedication to promoting cultural traditions and social cohesion while providing couples with a memorable and cost-effective way to formalize their unions.

He said on Saturday, the festivities will continue with wedding ceremonies and “walima” (traditional feast) scheduled at the Government House, further enhancing the significance and joy of this collective union.

Abba explained that the Mass Wedding initiative not only strengthens the bonds between couples but also underscores the commitment of Kano State to support its citizens and celebrate the institution of marriage.

“The event reflects the deep-rooted values and unity of the people in Kano State and highlights the state government’s dedication to preserving traditions while ensuring a bright future for its residents.”