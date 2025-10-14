Kano Cleric Clears Air Over Alleged Blasphemy

The Kano State Shura Council yesterday quizzed Sheikh Lawan Abubakar Triumph over his alleged blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad.

The interrogation at the Department of State Services (DSS) headquarters in Kano provided Triumph the opportunity to address the petitions filed against him.

Triumph dismissed the four major allegations of blasphemy against him by five Islamic groups, describing them as falsehoods and misrepresentations of his teachings.

The Chairman of the Council, Wazirin Kano Sa’ad Shehu Gidado, said they initially received nine petitions against the cleric but narrowed them down to four, which appeared to contain purported evidence of blasphemous remarks.

According to him, the petitioners accused the Sheikh of making derogatory statements concerning the birth and circumcision of the Prophet Muhammad, which they considered blasphemous.