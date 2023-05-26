New Telegraph

Kano Clears Doguwa Of Murder Charges

The House of Representatives Majority Leader Alhassan Ado Doguwa has been cleared of the charges of culpable homicide and others levelled against him by the Kano State Government. The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Musa Lawan said this at a news conference in Kano on Thursday.

The charges were levelled against Doguwa after violent clashes during the collation of results of the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Tudun Wada/Doguwa Federal Constituency. According to him, the state government has no evidence to link the lawmaker with the murder charges.

The Attorney General said available evidence contained in the police case diary indicated no sufficient evidence to link Doguwa with the said offences despite contradictory comments of witnesses against the suspect. He said: “Based on the foregoing facts and observations, we are of the opinion that we cannot substantiate charges of criminal conspiracy, mischief by fire and culpable homicide against the Doguwa.

“This is because we can- not find sufficient evidence to link with the said offences considering the fact that we are faced with so much inculpatory and exculpatory evidence for and against him. And the statements of those that implicated him were full of contradictions.”

