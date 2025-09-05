Kano CJ Releases Six Inmates Held Without Prosecution

The Kano State Chief Judge (CJ), Justice Dije Abdu-Abok, has ordered the immediate release of six inmates who had spent the longest period in custody across correctional centres in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NIS), Kano State Command, Musbahu Lawan.

According to him, Abdu-Aboki granted the release during her official working visit to custodial facilities in the state.

Lawan quoted Abdu-Aboki as saying that the release was made due to the absence of active prosecution, missing case files, and prolonged delays in their legal proceedings.

She said the action was in line with her commitment to reform and improve the administration of justice in the state.

The CJ called for stronger collaboration among all stakeholders in the justice system, especially the Nigeria Police Force, the Office of the Attorney General of Kano, and the Nigerian Correctional Service, for the timely dispensation of justice and to reduce prolonged pre-trial detention.

She advised the released inmates to become good ambassadors of society, desist from crime, and contribute positively to their communities.

Meanwhile, the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Mr Ado Inuwa, also cautioned the freed inmates to abide by the law and refrain from any act that could return them to incarceration.

Inuwa commended the Controller General of Corrections, Sylvester Indidi-Nwakuche, for his commitment to inmates’ welfare and rehabilitation through skills acquisition programmes and education aimed at making them self-reliant.